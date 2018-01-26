BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A mountain lion sighting was reported to University of California at Berkeley police on Wednesday.
The sighting actually occurred a day earlier, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, while a female UC employee was walking on a pathway between the Bowles and Foothill parking lots, police said.
The employee encountered a mountain lion cub that then immediately ran away toward the Foothill housing complex, according to police.
Several sightings of mountain lions have been reported in the past couple of years in the hills above the UC Berkeley campus, as well as findings of animal carcasses that authorities believe were attacked by mountain lions, police said.
To reduce the risk of encountering a mountain lion, people are encouraged to avoid hiking or jogging alone, particularly between dusk and dawn, and to always keep children and pets within arm’s reach in areas that the lions can hide, police said.
© Copyright 2018 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.