STANFORD

STANFORD — Like many teens, Nick Norcia loves sports, especially hockey. But the Leigh High School senior is especially thankful to be back on the rink after battling leukemia.

It was while he was playing hockey that Nick noticed he was exhausted. After some tests, his parents brought him to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, where, on his 13th birthday, Nick was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). ALL is the most common type of leukemia, a blood cancer, in children.

At Stanford’s Bass Childhood Cancer Center, a team of doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, and other staff led by Kara Davis, DO, went to work. After several rounds of chemotherapy and blood transfusions, Nick was thrilled to hear he was in remission.

Today, Nick is able to enjoy his normal routines at home and school, including playing for his high school roller hockey team.

