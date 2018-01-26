Filed Under:Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, LeBron James, Mike D'Antoni, NBA All-Star Game, NBA Basketball, Steph Curry, Stephen Curry

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston coach Mike D’Antoni will lead Team Stephen in the NBA All-Star Game.

D’Antoni and his staff earned coaching honors Friday when the Rockets clinched the best winning percentage in the Western Conference through games of Feb. 4 among eligible coaches. Golden State’s Steve Kerr is ineligible because he coached in the game last year.

D’Antoni has led the Rockets to a 34-13 record, second in the league to Golden State’s 39-10.

Mike D'Antoni and Kevin Durant

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni chats with the Warriors’ Kevin Durant during a break in the action on Dec. 1, 2016. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 2017 NBA Coach of the Year will be coaching in the All-Star Game for the second time, having led the West to a rout in 2007 in Las Vegas when he coached the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA has gone to a new format this year in which captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry drafted teams. D’Antoni will coach Curry’s team on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles, while the East coach will be in charge of Team LeBron. Toronto’s Dwane Casey has the inside track there with Boston’s Brad Stevens ineligible.

