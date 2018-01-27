SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police were asking for help locating an at risk 8-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday morning.
Police responded at 10:25 a.m. to the 600 block of Cesar Chavez Street after someone reported Micala Myres missing.
Micala sometimes frequents the south and east sides of the city.
Police said she last lived in the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood and goes to school in the 600 block of De Haro Street in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.
Police described Micala as 4 feet 11 inches tall and about 140 to 150 pounds. Micala was last seen wearing a black coat, pink shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes with a zipper on the side.
She has two ponytails.
Police said no foul play is suspected. Anyone who sees Micala is asked to immediately call 911 or the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 415 575-4444.