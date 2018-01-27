SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a suspected thief who crashed his car in San Ramon while fleeing Friday afternoon, police said.
Lenny James Cabrera, 36, of Concord, was arrested on suspicion of evading and hit and run, a felony warrant from Concord for identity theft, grand theft and drugs and a Pleasant Hill felony warrant for identity theft, drugs and possession of a firearm by a firearm, police said.
After being taken to the hospital as a precaution, Cabrera was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, police said.
The case began when a San Ramon officer tried to stop Cabrera’s car around 10:50 a.m. for a speed violation at Alcosta Boulevard and Estero Drive, according to police.
The car stopped, but then sped off, police said. The officers didn’t try to pursue because it was foggy, but followed at a safe speed, according to police.
The suspect crashed his car into a house at the corner of Vera Cruz and Montevideo drives, then ran away, police said.
With the help of a canine officer, Walnut Creek police and an East Bay Regional Parks helicopter, officers searched for the suspect. San Ramon residents spotted the suspect in the Country Brook Loop Apartments, and officers arrested him, according to police.
