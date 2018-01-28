NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the 60th annual Grammy Awards being presented Sunday night in New York (all times EST):

8 p.m.

Alessia Cara is the winner of the Grammy Award for best new artist, and though she says she’s dreamed of the honor for her whole life, she doesn’t have a speech planned.

Cara nervously accepted the award Sunday evening and urged people to “support real music and real artists.”

Cara said at the beginning of her speech: “I’ve been like pretend winning Grammys since I was kid like in the shower, so you’d think I have the speech thing down but I absolutely don’t.”

She held up the award before leaving the stage and said, “My mind is blown.”

___

7:45 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar is the winner of the Grammy Award for best rap/sung performance.

Lamar, who opened the Grammy Awards with a blistering performance, won for his song “Loyalty,” which also features Rihanna.

Lamar accepted the award from John Legend and Tony Bennett. He said upon receiving the award, “This is love.”

Rihanna thanked Lamar for giving her the opportunity to work on the song.

It is the fourth Grammy Award that Lamar won on Sunday.

___

7:30 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar has opened the 60th Grammy Awards with a performance of “XXX” from his album “DAMN.” An image of an American flag flickered behind him and an army of dancers accompanied him onstage.

Host James Corden said on the red carpet before the show that viewers could expect “the most unique and bold opening you could ever imagine.”

U2’s Bono and The Edge joined Lamar on stage before the rapper transitioned into “DNA.”

A dramatic sequence followed, with Lamar’s dancers dressed in red, each figuratively shot down by the rapper.

Lamar also won three Grammy Awards before Sunday’s ceremony began, bringing his lifetime total to 10.

Lamar has delivered stellar performances on the Grammy stage before. He stunned in 2016 with a medley from his celebrated album “To Pimp a Butterfly.” The rapper performed “The Blacker the Berry” as he led what looked like a chain gang, his band members performing from jail cells. He finished with the rallying “Alright,” standing in front of a map of Africa emblazoned with the word “Compton.”

Lamar also shared the Grammy stage with Imagine Dragons in 2014.

___

7:05 p.m.

Tony Bennett has won 18 Grammy Awards in his career, but his son isn’t so far behind.

Dae Bennett won his eighth Grammy at Sunday’s ceremony, for producing “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” the companion album to his father’s NBC special celebrating Bennett’s birthday. Dae has shared in seven previous Grammy wins for his father, but the nomination Sunday — for best traditional pop album — was solely in his name.

In the Grammy Awards pre-show, Dae accepted the award with his now 91-year-old father at his side.

The elder Bennett says he’s thrilled to see his son won. He said the honor made it “a beautiful night.”

Backstage, the Bennetts said they have always been a family affair.

Tony Bennett also shooed away any talk of retirement. He says he’s “just starting out.”

He adds, “I’m going to keep going until I cut out.”

— Jake Coyle (@jakecoyleAP) backstage at the Grammy Awards.

___

6:40 p.m.

Khalid doesn’t really care if he leaves the Grammy with a statuette. No, really.

The 19-year-old hip-hop sensation says he’s pleased with being nomination. He says the fact that he’s up for five Grammys on Sunday “is ridiculous on its own.”

Khalid is enjoying life with his debut album “American Dream” — with the hit “Young Dumb & Broke” — and being featured on Logic’s song of the year nominee, “1-800-273-8255.” Khalid is also a best new artist nominee.

He says he’s living out his destiny — he wanted to be at the Grammys.

Khalid was also happy that hip-hop and rap dominated the nominations.

He wore a white rose the lapel of his white suit jacket. He says, “Standing for equality is the way to go. I love everybody.”