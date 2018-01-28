OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Pittsburg man was arrested early Sunday morning in Oakland on suspicion of shining a laser multiple times onto a California Highway Patrol helicopter flying over a sideshow, CHP officials said.

The 23-year-old may be charged with state and federal felonies and if convicted may have to pay a fine of $11,000 per laser strike, CHP Officer Shaun Bouyea said.

At 2:18 a.m. a CHP helicopter responded to multiple sideshows in Oakland. The helicopter first flew over a sideshow involving about 50 vehicles at 42nd Avenue and Interstate Highway 880.

A short while later the sideshow dispersed and moved to 54th Avenue and International Boulevard.

CHP officials said about 200 vehicles were seen at the sideshow where fireworks were being shot in the air and multiple people reported gunfire from within the show.

The CHP helicopter was monitoring the sideshow when it began to bestruck by a green laser held by a bystander, Bouyea said.

The helicopter crew monitored the bystander until he left the sideshow. The crew followed the suspect as he entered a white sedan, which left the area.

CHP ground units were told of the suspect’s location, stopped the sedan and arrested the man.

