BENICIA (CBS SF) — Police in Benicia were called to First Street Sunday evening after a possible live grenade was found in the area of the Benicia Capitol building.
The grenade was found in water and covered by barnacles at the bottom of First Street by a juvenile at about 5:15 p.m. The boy showed it to his father and they called authorities.
Upon arrival, officers found the object in question was a grenade with its pin still intact. Police cordoned off the area of First Street between G and H streets as precaution.
The Travis Air Force Base Explosives Ordnance Disposal division was called to the scene to assist in safely disposing of the grenade.
Officers ensured there were no residents at home in the affected area and told businesses to lock their doors and let customers out from the back exits.
While there was no immediate threat, police were advising the public to stay away from the area until the grenade was rendered safe. The area was reopened shortly before 8 p.m.