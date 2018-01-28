RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A Richmond police officer was badly injured early Sunday morning after trying to break up a sideshow.
Police say they received multiple calls of a possible sideshow in the area of Marina Bay Parkway and Regatta Boulevard around 1:20 a.m.
Arriving officers found about 40 to 50 cars in the area. While officers were trying to stop some of the cars for vehicle code violations, one vehicle accelerated toward an officer who was on foot, striking him, before driving off.
The officer, an eight-year veteran of the department, suffered serious injuries including broken bones, cuts to his head and road rash. He’s at a hospital recovering from his injuries.
Police are still looking for the suspect, who they believe was driving a black sedan. Officers were able to impound several cars and are interviewing witnesses.