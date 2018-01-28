SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating the death of a man who was involved in a fight late Saturday night near a school, authorities said.



Officers responded at 11:37 p.m. to a disturbance in the 4000block of San Simeon Way near the Daniel Lairon School where they found a man suffering from injuries from a fight.



Police said the man was taken to a hospital where he died.



The motive and circumstances surrounding the fight are under investigation.



Police said they haven’t identified or arrested any suspects. The name of the victim will be released once the coroner has confirmed the man’s identity and told his family.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mike Montonye or Detective Brian McDonald of the Police Department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

