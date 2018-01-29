HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A high-speed chase suspect was taken into custody Monday after a California Highway Patrol cruiser ‘pitted’ his vehicle on a Hayward street, authorities said.
San Francisco CHP public information officer Vu Williams said the officers noticed a black pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed and passing cars on the right shoulder of westbound Highway 80 Monday morning.
The officers gave chase as the suspect raced down the highway to southbound 101 and then headed over the San Mateo Bridge on Highway 92 into Hayward.
On a Hayward city street, a CHP cruiser rammed the suspect’s truck, bringing it to a halt. He was taken into custody after swinging a stick at the arresting officers.
The CHP said the suspect was a 20-year-old male from South San Francisco. No injuries were reported.