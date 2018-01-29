Filed Under:Arrest, Hayward, Melvin Fleming, Police department, Sex offender

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Hayward police on Friday arrested a convicted sex offender and are seeking the public’s help in identifying his potential victims.

According to police, 28-year-old Melvin Fleming of Citrus Heights is associated with an organization called Evolution Basketball, through which he has approached young teenagers and offered to give them basketball lessons at a local gym.

One teen, a student at Mt. Eden High School in Hayward, agreed to meet Fleming for early morning basketball lessons. The teen told his parent and they both agreed to meet Fleming to discuss the lessons. Fleming, however, told them his name was Melvin Allen, police said.

Melvin Fleming, also known as Melvin Allen. (Hayward Police Department)

According to police, Fleming later told the parent that he was planning on attending Mt. Eden’s basketball game one evening. The parent suspected that something wasn’t right and searched his name online.

The parent learned that “Melvin Allen’s” real last name was Fleming and that he was a registered sex offender. The parent then notified Hayward police to tell them that Fleming was planning to attend the Mt. Eden basketball game that evening, police said.

Officers, who waited for Fleming at the school, arrested him on suspicion of failing to notify a parent or guardian of his sex offender registration status when applying for employment, and for failing to notify a school principal of his registration status, police said.

Fleming, who is not employed at Mt. Eden High School or the school district, has prior arrests for annoying or molesting children, violating parole, and sending or selling obscene material to a minor, police said.

Fleming is suspected of having contacted several other minors in an attempt to provide basketball lessons, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Fleming through Evolution Basketball to contact police by sending an email to HaywardPDTips@hayward-ca.gov or by calling Detective Kell at (510) 293-7000.

