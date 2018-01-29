SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A large tree toppled across overhead electric trolley lines in San Francisco Monday afternoon, blocking traffic and Muni service.
The approximately 30-foot tall tree fell across Fillmore St. just south of Sutter St. in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. fire officials said.
The tree fell atop both directions of the overhead Muni lines for the 22 Fillmore trolley, and Battalion Chief Mark Hayes said Muni was cutting power to the lines so that it could be removed.
It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to topple. The tree was directly next to a bus shelter and an area where some construction work was ongoing.
“It looks like they were doing some work over there on the street, I don’t know if that had anything to do with the tree, or if it was just the tree’s time and it decided to come down right now,” said Hayes.
Fire officials said Fillmore Street was closed between Post and Sutter streets while the tree was being cleared and overhead wires repaired.
No one was hurt.