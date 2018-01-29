SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man claiming to have a gun boarded a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus Sunday night and told its driver to take him to a specific location, according to police.
At about 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a kidnapping near Sunnydale Avenue and Hahn Street in the city’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood.
Police learned that the suspect boarded a Muni 8-Bayshore bus at that location and told the male driver he had a gun. The suspect then ordered the driver to take him to a specific location.
After only one block, however, the suspect got off the bus and fled near Sunnydale Avenue and Santos Street, police said.
The driver and two passengers onboard were not injured in the incident, according to Muni officials.
Police were unable to locate the suspect. He was described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, police said. No arrest has been made as of Monday morning.
