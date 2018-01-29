Filed Under:Concord, Concord Naval Weapons Station, Plane crash

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A small plane has crashed at the former Concord Naval Weapons Station Monday morning.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Marshal Robert Marshall said federal firefighters at the military base called the county coroner’s office about a fatality related to the crash. No other information about the victim was immediately available.

The district said the crash was located on federal property at the Military Ocean Terminal Concord (MOTCO).

 

Ian Gregor, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person aboard crashed under unknown circumstances into the Military Ocean Terminal area in Concord.

Gregor said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate.

 

 

