OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – A spectator got a little too close to the action at a sideshow over the weekend in East Oakland.

“Something has to be done. I mean, we can’t allow this to happen on our streets,” said Oakland community activist Ken Houston, who obtained a video showing the car circling around, and a bystander who got too close.

In the video, the car hits him, he flies into the air, and even almost loses his pants.

Houston says something needs to be done.

His idea: the city of Oakland create a designated sideshow venue spot.

He even showed us a location, an empty lot right by the Oakland Coliseum as a potential organized sideshow location.

“We need a venue. Okay, have you seen some of those swinging? Isn’t that talent? Really, if you look at it, it’s a form of talent. They are saying: ‘Look at me! Here I am! See me! I exist!’ We need to give them a venue.”

Otherwise, he believes the consequences are going to turn deadly down the road.

“There’s no healthy respect, no healthy fear in Oakland, or matter of fact Richmond either. So you have to a healthy fear and respect to be able to curb this and it’s not here,” Houston said.

Already a Richmond officer was struck head on by a car over the weekend as he was trying to stop an illegal sidecar show and now this incident.

Houston asks, what’s next? Or rather, who’s next?