VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Police said Vacaville residents helped capture two men suspected of robbing a woman’s backpack and purse Sunday night thanks to help from local citizens, according to authorities.

Anthony Doss, 24, of Fairfield, allegedly grabbed the Vacaville woman’s purse and backpack and pushed her to the ground near her home in the area of East Monte Vista Avenue and Vine Street around 8 p.m., police said.

Doss then ran to a vehicle driven by Amuari Wilson, 21, of Vacaville, police said.

Officers responded and with help from citizens who described the getaway vehicle and its location, Wilson and Doss were arrested, police said.

“What these men didn’t realize is our community looks out for one another and continually partners with their police department to solve crimes,” Vacaville police said in a Facebook post about the crime.

The woman’s purse and backpack were returned to her, police said.

In the Facebook post, police reminded locals to stay aware of their surroundings and contact police if something doesn’t look or feel right. They also thanked the residents who helped apprehend the robbery suspects.

“Your willingness to partner with your police department never ceases to amaze us,” the post concluded. “Without you this arrest would not have been possible. From a grateful police department, thank you!”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.