SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man arrested Thursday in connection with a Bernal Heights shooting that killed a man and seriously injured a woman made an initial appearance in court Monday and was ordered held without bail.

Oscar Guadron-Diaz, 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon following a vehicle pursuit in the Outer Mission in connection with the Jan. 23 fatal shooting of Duby Ortiz-Guardado, a 20-year-old San Francisco man.

Ortiz-Guardado was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead after the shooting at 5:13 p.m. in the area of Leese Street and Richland Avenue, according to police.

A second victim, a 19-year-old woman, was also shot. Court documents indicate the shooting left her in a coma with brain damage and

paralysis.

Guadron-Diaz has been charged with felonies including murder, attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of an assault weapon, altering or effacing identifying marks on firearms, possessing a large capacity magazine, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession or transportation of a firearm.

Guadron-Diaz, a stocky man with dark-framed glasses and dark hair in a crew cut, postponed entering a plea Monday and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday. He was ordered to remain in custody without bail pending a bail hearing.

According to a Facebook profile, Ortiz-Guardado and the female victim both previously attended Mission High School. A picture of the pair posted on Facebook shows him kissing her cheek and is captioned, “Love you.”

Ortiz-Guardado was a native of Honduras, according to the profile.

