LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) – CHP officers are investigating another possible attack on a tech bus Monday night after the window of a bus was shattered while traveling north on I-280, authorities confirmed.

Shortly before 5 p.m., CHP officers from the Redwood City station confirmed that the window of the bus was shattered as it was traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 280.

The CHP said it happened about 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the Los Altos Hills.

The exact location is one mile south of Magdalena Avenue.

The CHP could not say yet if the window was shattered by a pellet gun, a real gun or a rock.

CHP won’t say whether it was a Google bus or a bus being used by Facebook or Apple.

Earlier this month, authorities were investigating attacks on tech buses on the same freeway.

On January 17, CHP confirmed that six buses chartered by two major Bay Area tech companies to get employees to and from work were targeted by someone launching projectiles at the vehicles as they traveled on Interstate 280, authorities said.

The buses carrying the employees had been using I-280 to get between San Francisco, Cupertino and Mountain View.

Five of the attacks happened in the morning and evening on Tuesday between Highway 84 in Woodside and Highway 85 in Cupertino.

Four of the buses were carrying workers for the tech giant Apple, while the fifth was carrying Google workers.

CHP said the buses were attacked with some sort of projectile while on interstate 280 between Cupertino and San Francisco.

“At this point, we don’t know what was actually thrown at them or shot at them, said Redwood City CHP Officer Art Montiel. We’re not ruling anything out. It could be anything from a rock to a BB gun.”

The rocks or shots only took out the outer layer of the buses’ double pane windows and no one was hurt.

Although all of the buses were unmarked, the shuttles are well known for transporting high-tech workers. Protesters have targeted them before.

An internal Apple employee memo on the incident says coaches are being re-routed for the time being and that the detours could result in longer commute times for employees.