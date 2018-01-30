LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officials are increasing patrols on Interstate Highway 280 following a call Monday that someone smashed a window on a charter bus that carries tech workers along the highway.

Someone called the CHP at 4:35 p.m. to report the broken window on a bus on Highway 280 about one mile south of Magdalena Avenue, CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel said.

CHP officers could not find the bus or the person who called them so they’re considering the report a false alarm, Montiel said.

However, earlier this month five charter buses had their windows damaged as they were traveling on Highway 280 between state Highway 84 and state Highway 85.

CHP officials are not sure what caused the damage to those buses.

Some of the incidents occurred in the morning and others occurred in the evening. Some buses were going north and others south along a stretch of highway that spans San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

Four of the buses were carrying workers for Apple Inc., while the other bus was carrying workers for Google.

None of the buses was marked so CHP officials do not believe anyone was being targeted.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.