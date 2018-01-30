EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Richmond resident crashed on Highway 80 late Monday night after being wounded in a shooting in El Sobrante, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department said deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Valley View Road in El Sobrante shortly after 10 p.m.
Arriving deputies, found evidence of a shooting including blood spatters but no victims or suspects. They also learned that a vehicle sped away from the area.
While they were at the scene of the El Sobrante shooing, the deputies received a call from the California Highway Patrol reporting a solo vehicle crash on Highway 80 at San Pablo Ave involving a shooting victim.
The Richmond resident was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition. Investigators said they believed the victim was shot at the El Sobrante location.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.