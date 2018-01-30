OAKLAND (AP) — Federal officials say three people have been sentenced in illegally buying firearms in Nevada and selling them in Oakland.
The U.S. Department of Justice says 27-year-old Richard Straight, of Oakland, 26-year-old Jenna Allec, of Oakland and 32-year-old Kenneth Lee Kemp, of Elko, Nevada, pleaded guilty in September in exchange for shorter sentences.
Prosecutors say Straight admitted he acted as the middleman in the sale of at least 39 firearms in Nevada. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison.
Kemp was sentenced to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty to buying about 21 firearms in the Reno, Nevada area and selling them in Oakland.
They say Allec was sentenced to four years of probation after admitting to selling 18 firearms she bought in Nevada and illegally selling them in Oakland.
