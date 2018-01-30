By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Reunited experimental Japanese trio Green Milk from the Planet Orange brings it’s psychotic mix of progressive rock and punk to Thee Parkside in San Francisco Thursday night, topping a high-powered four band bill.

Formed in 2000 after the demise of brutal grindcore crew No Rest For the Dead by drummer A and guitarist Dead K, Green Milk from the planet Orange (also referred to by the acronym GMFTPO) initially explored a spacey, psychedelic style of extended jazz-rock improvisation that frequently stretched songs well past the 15-minute mark.

An early self-released CD-r would lead to a series of recordings for the experimental Beta-lactum Ring Records, including the band’s 2005 opus Concrete City Breakdown that mixed stretches of atmospheric prog-rock noodling with blasts of frenetic punk. The trio built a reputation for delivering high-intensity live performances with a heavy touring schedule that focused on the West Coast of the U.S.

Despite earning a loyal cult following, the band announced it was splitting up in 2008. It would be nearly 10 years before Green Milk would return to the stage, introducing new bass player Wadamori Yu with a run of concerts in Tokyo late last year. While the band has yet to record and release any new material since getting back together, an invitation to play a private party in New York City allowed the trio to reconnect with fans during its current U.S. tour.

For this Bad Acid Presents show at Thee Parkside, the band shares the stage with three local acts of note. Fresh from supporting onetime SF resident and garage-punk hero Ty Segall for a pair of shows in Los Angeles, destructo psych-punks CCR Headcleaner deliver their feral live show after a sets from new all-star SF trio Terry Gross featuring guitarist Phil Manley (Trans Am, Life Coach), bassist Danny Newenhouse (Film School, Hot Fog, Buffalo Tooth) and drummer Phil Becker (Pins of Light, ex-Triclops!) and Coventry, the solo synth project of Mondo Drag keyboard player John Gamino. DJ Wendy Stonehenge — better known as the lead singer to SF glam/space rockers Glitter Wizard — and Mad Alchemy Liquid Lights also appear.

Green Milk from the Planet Orange

Thursday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m. $10

Thee Parkside