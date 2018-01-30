WAILUKU, Hawaii (CBS SF) – The Maui Police Department has released the names of three Alameda County men who drowned while snorkeling in separate incidents in Hawaii this month.
Berkeley resident Alexander Tsukerman, 71, was found floating face-down off the coast of Maluaka Beach on Saturday, according to police. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Bryan Beyer, a 50-year-old resident of Oakland, died Jan. 18 at Kamaole Beach Park. His death was followed shortly after by the drowning of Michael Mellin, a 67-year-old resident of Castro Valley, at the same beach on Jan. 20.
Both sites are on the southwest coast of the island.
A high-surf advisory was in place for Maui’s north coast on Jan. 18, but forecasters with the National Weather Service in Hawaii said water conditions have not been out of the ordinary on the island’s south and west coasts.
That part of Maui is typically sheltered from big surf during the wintertime unless there’s a swell from the west, which hasn’t happened in the last two weeks.
