SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A teacher at San Francisco’s Marshall Elementary School who was seen dangling a student from a second floor balcony has been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said Tuesday.
San Francisco Police said 47-year-old Andres Tobar turned himself into police on Tuesday morning. He was being held in the San Francisco County Jail on felony child endangerment/abuse charges.
San Francisco School District Chief Communications Officer Gentle Blythe said in an email to KPIX 5 that Tobar “was seen cradling a student and holding the student over the balcony on the 2nd floor of Marshall Elementary School” on Dec. 19th.
Blythe said the school immediately contacted the parent of the involved student and Tobar was placed on paid administrative leave while the district conducted a thorough investigation.
If youbelieve you may have been a victim or had any suspicious contact with the subject please contact the San Francisco Police Special Victim’s Unit (415) 558-5500.
Although an arrest has been made, anyone with additional information is also urged to contact the SFPD anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.