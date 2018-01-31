Stacks of Disposable Diapers(Joseph Pollard/Getty Images)

By Randy Yagi

Since newborns can go through 10 or more diapers a day, parents will have to have a large stock of fresh diapers at their literal disposal. Although disposable diapers have been available for several years, eco-conscious parents living in San Francisco prefer more sustainable methods of diapering, like cloth or compostable diapers, or a combination of the two. Still, other than big box stores and a few delivery services, cloth diapers are not readily available in locally independent stores in the City and some other stores don’t carry any diapers at all. While parents will likely prefer one method over the other, the following is a short profile of places that sell reusable and sustainable diapers in San Francisco.

Carmel Blue

1418 Grant St.

San Francisco, CA 94133

(415) 362-2583

www.carmelblue.com

Established in 2010 by the mother and grandmother team of Sharone Mendes Nassi and Nili Mendes, Carmel Blue is an acclaimed baby store and education center featuring a number of prenatal and postnatal classes. Just a few blocks from Washington Square in the North Beach neighborhood, this popular family-owned business offers samples of Naty compostable diapers from Bay Area-based EarthBaby, as well as Rumparooz and Thirsties-branded diaper covers from Tiny Tots. In addition to the brick and motar store, Carmel Blue features an online store, which carries items like new baby favorites like cotton swaddles and baby carriers and educational toys like an alphabet abacus and a stacking spinning game for toddlers. The winner of the Red Tricycle award for the “Most Awesome Baby and Maternity Shop in the San Francisco Bay Area”, Carmel Blue has a full slate of classes in the New Year and includes topics like Childbirth Preparation, Newborn Care and Prenatal Yoga.

Related: How To Travel With Toddlers

DayOneBaby

3548 Sacramento St.

San Francisco, CA 94118

(415) 813-1931

www.dayonebaby.com

Tucked away in the Presidio Heights neighborhood, DayOneBaby has been described as a “one stop shop” for retail products, equipment rentals and as an educational hub for families with babies. But this well established business is also known to be as a friendly center of support where families can make new friends while enriching the lives of their newborns and infants. In business for nearly 20 years, the spacious flagship store carries a variety of baby products, including disposable eco-diapers from Naty, known the be the top green alternative to disposable diapers. The store also carries an impressive collection of other baby care products as well as hospital-grade breast pumps that can be rented onsite or delivered both locally or anywhere else in the continental U.S. Additionally, DayOneBay also features an exceptional online store, selling everything from baby feeding products and baby toys to breastfeeding products and travel accessories.

Natural Resources

1367 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

(415) 550-2611

www.naturalresources-sf.com/

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year Natural Resources is the oldest pregnancy, birth and early parenting resource center and retail store in San Francisco. Just a short walk from the 24th Street BART station in the Mission District, is also a well respected and well loved place where parents can just drop in, nurse or change their baby’s diapers or attend one of the many free or low cost classes with discounts for members. Part of the curriculum is a Cloth and Compost and Diaper School, featuring free monthly one-hour workshops taught by instructors from Tiny Tots as well as a free class on Sustainable Diapering presented by EarthBaby. Natural Resources also offers discount packages for those interested in attending multiple classes and passes for unlimited group activities. Natural Resources does carry cloth diapers in the store, as well as compostable diapers and a large collection of other baby products.

Sprout San Francisco

1828 Union St.

San Francisco, CA 94123

(415) 359-9205

www.sproutsanfrancisco.com

With three Bay Area locations including the flagship store on Union Street., Sprout is a small yet growing chain of natural and organic children’s boutiques. Founded by Suzanne Price who previously worked for the San Francisco-based investment banking firm ThinkEquity, Spout San Francisco carries an enormous collection of premium clothing, toys and baby care products, including eco-friendly diapers from Bamboo Nature and Parasol. Additionally, the store’s web store offers a wealth of other items, such as nursery furniture, baby carriers, nursing essentials and specials for the mom, including an Organic BellaBand, Upsie Belly, Organic Full Body Pillow with Cover and a Molekule Air Purifier. Lastly, Sprout San Francisco hosts a number of special events and weekly activities throughout the year, such as Sing Along Music Classes for children newborn to 4 year old and Toddler Ballet classes for children ages 18 months to 5 years old.

EarthBaby

3250 B Victor St., Suite B

Santa Clara, CA 95054

(650) 641-097

www.earthbaby.com

Founded by two Bay Area dads in 2008, EarthBaby delivers compostable diapers and pull-on pants made by Nature Babycare. Delivery service covers all of the City and County of San Francisco, as well as many populated areas within the Bay Area including a portion of the North and East Bays. Customers have two options for collection of soiled diapers and area picked up on the assigned service day on a weekly basis. EarthBaby maintains an online store featuring a variety of baby products, including cleaning products, diaper hampers and bags and lotions. Free samples of the compostable diapers are available to residents within the delivery service area.

Tiny Tots

138 Railway Ave.

Campbell, CA 95008

(408) 866-2925

www.tinytots.com

In business for more than 50 years, Tiny Tots offers a diaper delivery service to San Francisco, as well as most of the Bay Area. Both cotton and compost diapers are available for delivery as well as combo service, allowing customers to use cotton and compostable diapers. The diaper service is advertised as full service, with delivery and cleaning of diapers. Free samples are available to residents within the designated delivery area. Tiny Tots has a showroom open on Saturdays or by appointment, in addition to several free or low cost workshops, such as Diaper Service 101 and the Cloth and Compost Diaper School at Natural Resources in San Francisco.

Related: How To Add Romance While Also Traveling With Kids