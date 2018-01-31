BAKERSFIELD, (AP) — The corpse of Charles Manson will remain in a morgue for at least another month before would-be heirs can argue in court over who gets his remains.

A Kern County Superior Court commissioner on Wednesday set a March 7 hearing in the dispute.

A son of Manson, a grandson and a pen pal who collected and sold Manson memorabilia are among those who have filed competing claims.

A Los Angeles judge ruled Friday that Manson’s estate should be litigated there because it’s where the cult leader lived when he was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others.

The same judge rejected hearing the remains case because Manson died in Kern County and spent his last years in state prison in Kings County.

The hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, died of heart failure after nearly a half-century in prison.

“It’s a circus show,” said a frustrated Ben Gurecki, one of two pen pals who hold dueling wills allegedly signed by Manson. “It’s despicable that I’m still sitting here 60 days later and I can’t get my friend cremated.”

Manson’s 41-year-old grandson — identified as Jason Freeman — has said he would like arrange for Manson’s cremation in California and then bring his ashes back to his home in Florida.

