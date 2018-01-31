Filed Under:Lake Tahoe, Reno, Warm Weather

RENO, Nev. (AP) — High-temperature records are falling across northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe, where the unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue for seven to 10 days.

The National Weather Service says the high reached 69 degrees (20.5 Celsius) in Reno on Tuesday — shattering the previous record of 65 (18 C) set in 2003. The high of 57 (14 C) at South Lake Tahoe broke the mark of 52 (11 C) set in 2012.

Records also fell in Tonopah, where 67 (19.5 C) topped the 65 (18 C) recorded in 2003, and Winnemucca, where 66 (19 C) broke the old mark of 62 (16.5 C) dating to 1971.

Eureka tied its record of 59 (15 C) set in 2003.

The weather service says regional highs in the 60s should continue into next week. That’s 15 to 20 degrees above seasonal averages.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch