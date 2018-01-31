RENO, Nev. (AP) — High-temperature records are falling across northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe, where the unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue for seven to 10 days.
The National Weather Service says the high reached 69 degrees (20.5 Celsius) in Reno on Tuesday — shattering the previous record of 65 (18 C) set in 2003. The high of 57 (14 C) at South Lake Tahoe broke the mark of 52 (11 C) set in 2012.
Records also fell in Tonopah, where 67 (19.5 C) topped the 65 (18 C) recorded in 2003, and Winnemucca, where 66 (19 C) broke the old mark of 62 (16.5 C) dating to 1971.
Eureka tied its record of 59 (15 C) set in 2003.
The weather service says regional highs in the 60s should continue into next week. That’s 15 to 20 degrees above seasonal averages.
© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.