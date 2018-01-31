MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Morgan Hill police arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor who he had coached in a soccer league, a police spokesman said.

27-year-old Morgan Hill resident Marcial Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of sexual assaulting a minor he met through coaching.

During the investigation into the allegations, detectives found that that Gonzalez was currently employed as a youth soccer coach at Oak Grove High School in San Jose, where he’s worked since November of 2017, police Sgt. Troy Hoefling said.

He is also currently employed as a soccer coach at South Valley Junior High in Gilroy, records showed.

Gonzalez previously worked as a coach for Sentinels Soccer Club and as a junior varsity boys’ soccer coach at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill between October 2015 and February 2016.

Gonzalez also drove for Lyft, Hoefling said.

The sexual assault occurred at a private residence in Morgan Hill, not on school grounds, according to the sergeant.

The police department is seeking information to determine if there are other victims or witnesses of crimes connected to Gonzalez, due to his association with coaching youth. Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan Hill police at (408) 779-2101 or contact Detective Burdick at (669) 253-4960.

