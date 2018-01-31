Filed Under:Fatal crash, Santa Rosa, SMART Train

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A female was struck and killed by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, according to a Sonoma County fire and emergency dispatcher.

The collision was reported at 7:36 a.m. near railroad tracks in the Hearn Avenue area of south Santa Rosa.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the collision, Battalion Chief Mark Basque said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch