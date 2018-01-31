SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A female was struck and killed by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, according to a Sonoma County fire and emergency dispatcher.
The collision was reported at 7:36 a.m. near railroad tracks in the Hearn Avenue area of south Santa Rosa.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the collision, Battalion Chief Mark Basque said.
