SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two suspects disguised as clean-up workers have been arrested on suspicion of stealing metal from a residential lot in the Mark West Springs burn area of Sonoma County, according to the county sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested Verda Rosa, 47, of San Francisco, and Allyn Sullivan, 57, of Forestville. Both were booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft and conspiracy.
A Mark West Springs-area resident reported a suspicious truck with magnetic logos of a fictitious business. The two suspects wore hard hats and reflective vests to appear as if they were from a legitimate clean-up company, sheriff’s officials said.
The suspects’ truck bed was full of metal taken from burned home sites that they intended to sell for profit, as well as a shovel taken from one of the properties, according to the sheriff’s office.