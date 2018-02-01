SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & CNN) — If you haven’t already pre-ordered your flamethrower from Elon Musk’s tunnel startup The Boring Company, you are out of luck.

Musk, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur extraordinaire, announced early Thursday his company has sold out of the 20,000 flamethrowers it plans to build. At $500 a piece, the pre-orders have generated $10 million in sales.

Flamethrowers sold out — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018

He even tweeted that each purchase will be accompanied by a special fire extinguisher.

But not everyone is caught up in the flamethrower frenzy.

State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) intends to introduce legislation that would prevent Musk’s company from selling the flamethrower in California.

In a press release sent out Monday, Santiago was critical of the sale.

“Like most Americans, I am in awe in of Mr. Musk’s genius — the brains behind Tesla, PayPal, SolarCity, and Space X. But as President Truman and Stan Lee have taught us all, ‘With great power comes great responsibility’” he wrote. “There are many times in which technology and inventions benefit society, but are not made available to the public.”

“We don’t allow people to walk in off the street and purchase military-grade tanks or armor-piercing ammunition. I cannot even begin to image the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike.”

Musk, who is known for provocative antics, first mentioned plans to sell a flamethrower in December, and repeatedly plugged the idea on social media. He has advertised the flamethrowers as “guaranteed to liven up any party,” drawing a huge reaction online.

“When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower,” he tweeted on Sunday. “Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!”

When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

And followed with this tweet.

The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

The flamethrowers will start shipping in the spring, according to The Boring Company’s website. The Boring Company previously sold 50,000 hats for $20 apiece in 2017. The business is privately funded.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.