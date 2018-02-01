MILPITAS (CBS SF) – Police Wednesday said a Tracy man who met a woman through an internet dating site disguised himself as a police officer and then met the woman at a Milpitas hotel last month and sexually assaulted her.

On Jan. 16, the suspect, identified as Stanley Troy Friesen, 54, allegedly contacted the victim through the dating site and the two agreed to meet at the Baymont Inn, located at 66 S. Main St., at about 11:30 a.m.

Friesen showed up at the woman’s hotel room and identified himself as a police officer, displaying a badge and firearm. He then told the victim, a 56-year-old woman, that he wanted to have sex with her and that if she complied, he would not tell anyone.

Fearing for her safety and believing that he was an officer, the woman agreed to have sex with the suspect.

After the sexual assault was reported, detectives began investigating and located Friesen in Tracy, where they arrested him on Jan. 25 on suspicion of rape, sodomy, oral copulation and impersonating a police officer. Friesen also had a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation in Santa Clara County.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe that Friesen may have victimized other women he met online.

Milpitas Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Friesen to call them at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500.

