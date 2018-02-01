SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have arrested a car burglary suspect who allegedly ran over an officer and a second suspect near Alamo Square Park, according to authorities.

The incident happened at the intersection of Hayes and Pierce streets at the southern edge of Alamo Square Park where Pierce dead ends shortly before 12 p.m.

The officer was working a sting in the area of Alamo Square as part of the police crackdown to stop the rising number of car burglaries in the city. The officer saw the suspect in the process of breaking into a car when he approached, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the scene, running over the officer and a second break-in suspect as he fled.

Authorities have traffic control in place on Pierce Street. Police remain on the scene investigating the incident.

Both the officer and the second suspect were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed that the suspect responsible for injuring the two men with the vehicle as he fled has been arrested.