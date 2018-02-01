SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have detained a man after reports that he ran with a chain saw at other people Thursday, a police spokeswoman said.
San Jose police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Flintdale Avenue after someone called to report that the man was chasing residents there with a chainsaw, Officer Gina Tepoorten said.
When officers arrived, the male did not have the chainsaw, according to Tepoorten. He was cooperative with police and was transported to a hospital for examination.
The man has since been placed in a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation
No injuries were reported and no victims were located, Tepoorten said.
No further information about the case is available at this time.
