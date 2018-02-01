HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s deputies mounted an intense neighborhood search in Hayward Thursday morning for a suspect who rammed into a deputy’s motorcycle and fled after the deputy opened fire, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting took place at 9:41 a.m. in a neighborhood bordered by a West A St. and Arbor.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said a motorcycle deputy had pulled over an gray GMC Yukon which had been speeding.

The SUV driver stopped, but then backed up and rammed into the deputy’s motorcycle, pinning him against another vehicle as the deputy opened fire, said Kelly.

“Somehow the officer was able to get off the bike as he was being pushed and almost crushed behind the car,” said Kelly. “The car then swerved, it then came forward again at the officer to run him over again. The officer fired multiple rounds into the windshield of the vehicle.”

It was not known whether the suspect, described only as a young Hispanic male, was hit. The deputy suffered minor injuries to his arm and his hand, and the motorcycle was damaged.

The suspect abandoned the SUV a few blocks away on Royal Ave. and fled on foot. A large perimeter was cordoned off by police and deputies.

The Sheriff’s office advised people in the area to shelter in place and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.