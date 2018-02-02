SACRAMENTO (AP) — Four current and two former California lawmakers have faced sexual misconduct complaints since 2006, according to documents released Friday by the state Legislature.

All were told to watch their behavior, ranging from inappropriate comments to unwanted touching, but none were formally disciplined, the documents show.

They are Democratic Assemblywoman Autumn Burke of Los Angeles, Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach, Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza of Artesia, near LA, and Democratic Sen. Bob Hertzberg of LA.

Two former lawmakers were also named — former Democratic Assemblyman Steve Fox; former Democratic Sen. Rod Wright.

The documents, released in response to media outlets’ requests for records, offers the fullest picture yet of sexual harassment and misconduct in California’s Capitol. Until now, names of lawmakers facing allegations were only made public if the victims chose to speak out.

Sexual misconduct in the California Capitol grabbed the spotlight in October when nearly 150 women published a letter saying such behavior is pervasive and often goes unchecked. It came amid a national wave of allegations against men in politics, Hollywood and elsewhere.

Mendoza was suspended last week amid an investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior toward young women who worked for him. One complained in 2010 that he made her uncomfortable by sending her text messages unrelated to work, according to the documents.

Allen, who is running for governor, is accused of inappropriately touching a female staff member in early 2013, according to a heavily redacted complaint. He said he did not recall the incident, according to the documents.

Burke acknowledged participating in an inappropriate discussion about anal sex after a complaint was filed last year, the documents show. The Assembly’s human resources director discussed the inappropriateness of the conversation and the need to maintain a professional office environment, but there did not appear to be other punishment. Burke said she took full responsibility.

Hertzberg was accused of grabbing a staff member, dancing and singing to her in 2015. His spokeswoman, Katie Hanzlik, did not immediately comment.

The documents may not provide a full scope of harassment by lawmakers and senior staff members. Critics of the system say many women don’t report misconduct for fear of personal and professional retaliation.

Legislative staff members don’t have protections if they come forward, although a measure slated to pass Monday would change that.

Two former lawmakers, Raul Bocanegra and Rod Wright, also are named in the documents. Bocanegra, who was a staff member at the time of the complaint, resigned late last year as more allegations emerged.

