NEWARK (KPIX 5) — A falling tree in Newark took out a gas line Friday afternoon, forcing fire crews to evacuate a home, according to authorities.

Alameda County Fire crews responded to the call about the downed tree on the 6300 block of Joaquin Murieta Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. The call indicated that the tree ruptured both a gas line and a water line.

Firefighters arrived to find a 45-50 foot tree had uprooted and fallen, with the roots taking out a gas and water line.

Firefighters learned that — just prior to the tree falling over — two women in an SUV were driving underneath and got hit by falling branches from the tree, but were able to drive to a safe location nearby before the entire tree collapsed.

Fire crews evacuated one apartment building due to the gas line break and advised other people nearby to shelter in place.

As of 5 p.m., the gas and water had not been turned off yet as PG&E crews worked on the problem. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are not sure what caused the tree to come down, as there was no rain or wind that might have brought it down.

Alco Fire Batt. Chief Jim Watkins is on scene, and crews will be on scene for next hour or so.