FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Officials with the city of Fremont on Friday said they have received a second letter from the U.S. Justice Department threatening a possible subpoena for being a sanctuary city.

It is the second time in less than three months the city has received a letter warning what will happen if it continues to protect its undocumented residents.

ALSO READ:

Fremont is one of 23 jurisdictions nationwide that received this second letter.

The letter says that if these cities fail to turn over information on its undocumented immigrants, the U.S. Department of Justice will subpoena them and possibly block federal grants.

A recent tweet by a Fremont police officer is bringing more fear to the community.

Fremont is facing backlash from the feds and one of their own police officers over the city’s policy to not assist immigration agents when investigating undocumented residents..

A screen shot captured by the East Bay Times shows a retweet by a Fremont police sergeant of a news article reporting that the department of homeland security could try to arrest sanctuary city leaders.

Sgt. Gregg Crandall added the comment “We can only hope” with the retweet, effectively expressing his support for the idea that his own city leaders should be arrested.

The city of Fremont would not comment on the tweet, but Police Chief Richard Lucero did.

Lucero released a statement that said, in part, “My impression is it was a flippant comment and the employee has voluntarily taken it down. Public employees have free speech rights like anyone else and are entitled to express their opinions, even if they differ from the policy of their organization.”

However, Lucero also said employees are limited in expressing views that suggest they speak for the city. Sgt. Crandall has taken down the tweet.

Meanwhile, the Fremont city attorney is reviewing a second letter from the Justice Department threatening to block a federal grant if local law enforcement is not cooperating with immigration agents.