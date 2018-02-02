SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three men arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to run over an undercover SFPD officer after a car break-in near Alamo Square Park have been identified, police said Friday.
The suspects, 25-year-old Devonta Lofton, 23-year-old Adrian Landers, and 19-year-old Jamon Butler, all from San Francisco, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of crimes including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and hit-and-run causing injury.
The incident began around noon Thursday as an undercover team was watching the Alamo Square area. Police have been trying to stop an epidemic of car thefts that saw 30,000 break-ins last year.
A Florida tourist said that her husband saw a man smash their car window with a hammer. An officer approached the thief but was hit by a car driven by an apparent accomplice. The suspect also was hit.
Police arrested the driver and a passenger after the car crashed several blocks away.
