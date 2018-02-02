SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 51-year-old woman has died after falling down the escalator at the Montgomery Street BART station Thursday night, the transit agency announced Friday.
The woman was identified as Yanira Funes of Oakland by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office. She fell down the elevator around 10:05 p.m., according to the transit agency.
Paramedics responded to the station and pronounced Funes dead, transit officials said.
Detectives and technicians were notified, and the medical examiner’s office conducted an investigation and took custody of the body.
Transit officials said it does not appear to be any evidence of foul play in the woman’s death.