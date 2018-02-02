Filed Under:Russia Today, YouTube

MENLO PARK (AP) — YouTube says it has started flagging videos provided by news outlets that receive government backing. The move is part of a commitment that its parent company, Google, made last year when it was hauled before congressional investigators looking into Russian tampering with the U.S. electorate.

In particular, Google faced numerous questions about RT. The service formerly known as Russia Today used to be a preferred partner, giving it preferential access to advertising even though it is funded by the Russian government. Russian operatives generated thousands of Twitter accounts and lured Facebook users to pages that were purported to represent regular Americans.

In the U.S., these new notices will appear right below the video in question. Some RT videos posted to YouTube Friday had not been flagged.

