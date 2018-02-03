OAKLAND (KPIX) — A German Shepherd was shot and killed after it attacked a neighbor and a police officer.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning in East Oakland on 91st Avenue and G Street.

Two dogs broke loose from their backyard and mauled a woman who just stepped out of her home.

Tonya Dumas said she’d just walked out her front door and was standing here on the front porch when she saw the two dogs across the street. She said the next few moments were the most terrifying of her life.

“I really felt like I was going to die. I didn’t know what to do to fight this dog off to keep him from viciously attacking me,” said Dumas.

Surveillance video shot from her sister’s house across the street, shows the two loose German Shepherds run across the street and attack Tonia.

“Just something you see out of a movie the way he came at me, viciously growling and barking at me, fighting the dog, and trying to get back into my house,” she said.

Tonia says after fighting with the dogs, she got back inside. The dogs ran off and she called 911.

Her daughter, Domonique Land described the scene when the police pulled up.

“The dog I guess came and shot out, and attacked the police officer.”

The same surveillance video shows the officer running from one of the dogs. A few seconds later, the officer shoots the dog.

The other dog that ran away was later found back at its home.

“I’m very happy the officer had to kill the dog,” said Dumas. “I mean I felt like I was going to die.”

Neighbors say the dogs didn’t live in the area. A family who lives a few houses was dog-sitting when the German Shepherds got loose.

“It was very terrifying. I just wish people would do better care of locking their dogs or containing their dogs,” said Dumas.

The dogs weighed about 95 pounds each, according to authorities.

No word on the condition of the officer.

Animal control is investigating the case.