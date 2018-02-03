OAKLAND (KPIX) — A German Shepherd was shot and killed by an officer after it attacked several neighbors.
It happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning in East Oakland on 91st Avenue and G Street.
The dog that was shot was one of two that escaped from a backyard. They also attacked bystanders and chased a woman to her front door.
Police said she made it inside with minor injuries but later while she was talking to an officer about the attack, the dogs reappeared and lunged at the officer.
No word on the condition of the officer.
The other dog that ran away was later found back at its home.
Animal control is investigating the case.