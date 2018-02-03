Filed Under:Dog attack, German Shepherd, Oakland, Officer shoots dog

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A German Shepherd was shot and killed by an officer after it attacked several neighbors.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning in East Oakland on 91st Avenue and G Street.

The dog that was shot was one of two that escaped from a backyard. They also attacked bystanders and chased a woman to her front door.

Police said she made it inside with minor injuries but later while she was talking to an officer about the attack, the dogs reappeared and lunged at the officer.

No word on the condition of the officer.

The other dog that ran away was later found back at its home.

Animal control is investigating the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch