PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasant Hill Saturday morning are investigating a Friday-night incident in which a man was reportedly seen carrying an assault-style rifle and wearing a ballistic vest outside an apartment complex.

On Friday at 10:31 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the area of 100 Boyd Road after the department received multiple calls reporting a man was seen walking with an assault-style rifle and was wearing a bulletproof vest, police said.

Responding officers saw the man in front of an apartment complex at 100 Boyd Road and were able to confirm he was in possession of an assault-style rifle and was wearing a ballistic vest, police said.

The man fled into the apartment complex, and officers established a perimeter to contain the subject.

During the incident, local residents were contacted and advised to shelter in place, and the police department called in the assistance of neighboring agencies.

The Central County Regional SWAT team was called in to help search the complex and the surrounding area, but the man was not located.

Police said his identity and whereabouts are currently not known.

The man is described as white, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and with brown hair and a light beard. He was wearing a dark beanie cap, camouflage pants and a black ballistic vest.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4630.

