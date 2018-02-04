zach ertz getty images

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 2:21 to go and the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl by outscoring Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night.

The most prolific playoff game in terms of combined yardage in NFL history was then decided on a defensive play when Brandon Graham stripped Tom Brady and rookie Derek Barnett recovered with 2:09 to play to set up a field goal by Jake Elliott and prevent another late Super Bowl comeback by the Patriots.

The Eagles blew a 12-point lead in the high-scoring matchup before rallying behind their backup quarterback who will go down in Philadelphia lore after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and catching another on a fourth-down trick play to give the Eagles their first championship since 1960.

Ertz — the former Stanford and Monte Vista High star — beat Devin McCourty on a quick-in route and held the ball in front of him as he drove for the goal line. The ball went over the goal line and popped out of Ertz’s hands as he hit the ground.

The ruling was upheld on review, with referee Gene Steratore saying Ertz possessed the ball as a runner before the ball went across the goal line.