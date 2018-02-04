OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police cited numerous drivers and towed numerous vehicles after a large sideshow that occurred early Sunday morning in Oakland, according to police.
Police reported the sideshow at 2:10 a.m. on social media. The sideshow took place in the area of High Street and Foothill Boulevard near Fremont High School.
According to police, spectators broke windows of businesses and threw bottles at officers.
Ken Houston, a community activist in Oakland, has suggested the city should create a designated sideshow venue with an organized process for participants. One location he suggests is an empty lot next to the Oakland Coliseum.
Houston believes that if a venue isn’t built, sideshows will only get worse and could become deadly.
