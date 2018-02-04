Filed Under:Crime, Illegal Sideshows, Sideshow, Sideshows

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police cited numerous drivers and towed numerous vehicles after a large sideshow that occurred early Sunday morning in Oakland, according to police.

Police reported the sideshow at 2:10 a.m. on social media. The sideshow took place in the area of High Street and Foothill Boulevard near Fremont High School.

Sideshow

An early-morning sideshow in Oakland. (CBS)

According to police, spectators broke windows of businesses and threw bottles at officers.

Ken Houston, a community activist in Oakland, has suggested the city should create a designated sideshow venue with an organized process for participants. One location he suggests is an empty lot next to the Oakland Coliseum.

Houston believes that if a venue isn’t built, sideshows will only get worse and could become deadly.

