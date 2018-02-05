SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three men face multiple charges for allegedly breaking into a vehicle near San Francisco’s Alamo Square on Thursday and then running over and injuring an officer who tried to arrest them, police and prosecutors said.

Devonta Lofton, 25, Adrian Landers, 23, and Jamon Butler, 19, were set to appear in court Monday afternoon for a case that started at 11:51 a.m. Thursday when officers saw a vehicle associated with previous auto burglaries in the area of Hayes and Pierce streets.

The vehicle, a black four-door Infiniti with paper plates and tinted windows, had three people inside and pulled up to a black Toyota SUV. A plainclothes officer saw two people get out of the Infiniti, peer inside the Toyota and then smash the rear window to take items from it, police said.

Officers identified themselves and moved in to try to arrest the suspects, but one suspect fled into the waiting vehicle with the stolen property, according to police and court records.

While an officer was taking another suspect into custody, Lofton allegedly put the vehicle into reverse and accelerated backwards, hitting the officer and Landers, then driving forward and hitting them a second time, police said.

Lofton then fled but got into a traffic collision at Haight and Buchanan streets. He and Butler were eventually taken into custody.

The officer was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive, while the suspect who was run over by his accomplice was also hospitalized.

Lofton faces charges including attempted murder, assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of a crash, second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.

The other two suspects face charges including burglary and conspiracy.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.