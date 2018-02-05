Filed Under:Animation, Annie Awards, Coco, Disney•Pixar

KCBS_740

EMERYVILLE (KCBS) – On Saturday, Disney•Pixar’s Coco won each category the film was nominated in at the 45th Annual Annie Awards in Los Angeles.

The latest animated feature produced at Emeryville’s Pixar Animation Studios took home 11 awards including Direction, Effects and Best Animated Feature. This year, the award for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production went to 13-year-old Anthony Gonzalez for portraying the film’s main character Miguel.

The sweep makes Disney•Pixar a frontrunner in their category at this year’s Academy Awards.

Disney Television Animation also snagged awards for Disney Mickey Mouse and Disney Junior’s Octonauts.

The Annie Awards were held at the Royal Hall at UCLA and were streamed live on their website.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch