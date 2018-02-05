Filed Under:Mountain View, Mountain View Police

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) — A Mountain View police motorcycle officer was injured in a collision on the Central Expressway Monday afternoon, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The officer was transported to a hospital and was the only person injured in the collision, which was reported around 3:30 p.m., police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said.

The collision initially shut down both lanes in the eastbound direction of Central Expressway at Shoreline Boulevard, according to Nelson.

All lanes have since reopened.

At this point in the investigation, police do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor. The driver of the involved vehicle is
cooperating with investigators, Nelson said.

Mountain View police are reminding drivers to be fully aware of their surroundings and to always keep an eye out for bicyclists and
motorcyclists.

Further information was not immediately available.

